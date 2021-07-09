EDITORIAL: Pay more attention to stressed-out workers
AFTER an exhaustive investigation into the 2019 mass shooting of 11 municipal workers and a government contractor by a Virginia Beach city engineer, the FBI has finally concluded that “perceived workplace grievances” were the motive behind DeWayne Craddock’s murder spree. Craddock “struggled with how he perceived his own work performance and how others at work viewed him,” according to the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.fredericksburg.com
Comments / 0