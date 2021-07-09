Overcoming challenges: Philadelphia Hispanic-owned construction firm longs for private sector work

At Brownstein, we build unstoppable brands. Through our expertise in brand strategy, advertising, public relations, social media, and digital services, we specialize in working with heritage brands, helping them make the critical changes necessary to meet their future customers’ needs, and ensure the brand’s vitality in an ever-changing world. We believe this is a big responsibility, so big that we coined our own term for this mission: Brand Longevity. Brand Longevity is defined as “the achievement of cultural relevance, and ongoing consumer engagement, over a sustained period of time and across the consumer lifecycle.” We help our clients navigate the changing tides of culture and business with a focus on achieving Brand Longevity, having worked with a range of companies including IKEA USA, Comcast Xfinity, DuPont™, WSFS Bank, Inspira Health, The Bancorp, American Water, TruGreen, The GIANT Company, ACI Worldwide, NJM Insurance Group, Lyft, and Saint-Gobain North America. Building Brand Longevity requires a roadmap for defining the long-term success for brands. It requires understanding an ecosystem of factors – from the evolution of a brand’s consumers and use of technology, to how its personality, image, and even vision & values impacts a brand’s ability to last. While this poses hurdles to marketers at any time of year, the COVID-19 pandemic challenged brands in uncharted ways. Marketers faced existential questions about the future of the brands they managed, as economic uncertainty forced many businesses to shutter, pivot, or adapt. Extenuating circumstances presented marketers with critical questions: How could they make the right decisions to ensure their brands remained resilient through change? How could they build on established brand legacies, or reinterpret them, for a new world to come? To understand the internal and external elements that continually influence the success of brands, we partnered with The Harris Poll to test the opinions of consumers and marketing experts and to develop a new understanding of brands: what makes them tick, what makes them change, and most importantly, what makes them last. A national online survey of consumers and marketing professionals uncovered the key drivers that set timeless brands apart from the rest and how they can deliver value across generations of consumers. Sample findings include: • 8 in 10 marketing professionals say Brand Longevity plays a central role in conversations and planning with colleagues. Yet, 64% worry that they focus too much on the short-term. • Assessing a series of eight key drivers of Brand Longevity – including both internal and external factors – marketing professionals and consumers agreed that they most value attributes related to a brand’s product, technology, and heritage. • In fact, 72% of consumers want brands to focus on their product, not on political issues or social causes. • 51% of consumers would consider boycotting a brand because of their past stances on social issues. Our comprehensive research report launched alongside Brownstein’s Brand Longevity Lab™, a platform created to provide continued insights and tools for brands to prioritize their marketing investments by identifying the unique drivers of resilient brands. To further support brands in their quest for ongoing relevance, we also developed a new tool to evaluate brands on their ability to be resilient and accelerate through change: the Brand Longevity Index™. A white paper highlighting our research insights and the opportunity for a free brand evaluation via our Index are available at brandlongevity.com. At Brownstein, we don’t just fuel unstoppable brands. We embody Brand Longevity as an agency – with nearly 60 years of experience, long client relationships, and dozens of accolades to prove it. Founded at the height of the Creative Revolution in 1964, we are the longest-running independent agency still going strong in Philadelphia, and we’ve evolved from our roots as a boutique agency to an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year, a PRNEWS Small Public Relations Firm of the Year finalist, and an inductee into Advertising Week’s Madison Avenue Walk of Fame. For more information on Brownstein, visit BrownsteinGroup.com and head to brandlongevity.com for a free evaluation on your brand’s potential for longevity. Further inquiries can be directed to newbusiness@brownsteingroup.com.