LETTER: Hummingbirds are 'fragments of the rainbow'

Free Lance-Star
 11 days ago

Hummingbirds, these small “glittering fragments of the rainbow” as known by the famous artist John Audubon, are one of the most beautiful birds. They fly back to the same feeders year after year in my yard. I can distinguish between males and females by the different colors of their feathers.

