Form 4 Xometry, Inc. For: Jul 02 Filed by: Rallo James M

 11 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. One quarter (1/4) of the shares vested on April 13, 2021, and thereafter, the remainder of the shares shall vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the Reporting Person's continuous service.

StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Svane Mikkel

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted stock units convert into common...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 NOVAVAX INC For: Jul 15 Filed by: Glenn Gregory M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Pennant Group, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: SMITH BARRY M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 15 Filed by: LARSON MICHAEL

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Based on...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Mersana Therapeutics, For: Jul 15 Filed by: Lowinger Timothy B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Titterton Jeffrey J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 BOEING CO For: Jul 09 Filed by: Dohnalek David A

1. Includes 11,139.55 restricted stock units of which 619.45 will vest on February 25, 2022, 1,045.79 will vest on February 26, 2022, 914 will vest on February 24, 2023, 2,244.31 will vest on December 14, 2023, and 6,316 will vest on February 19, 2024. Restricted stock units settle in shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 3 NightFood Holdings, Inc. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Amoils Nisa

1. The warrant vests 25% on each of the Issuer's fiscal quarters during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. /s/ Nisa Amoils 07/19/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Launches 26M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

Dole plc, a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 26,000,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering consists of 23,539,067 ordinary shares offered by Dole plc and 2,460,933 ordinary shares to be sold by affiliates of Castle & Cooke, Inc. (the "C&C shareholders"). Dole plc will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the C&C shareholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,900,000 ordinary shares from Dole plc and the C&C shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 NETGEAR, INC. For: Jul 16 Filed by: Rogers Tamesa

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This RSU shall vest, in whole or in part, in accordance with the following schedule: 1/4 each...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Everside Health Group, Inc (EVSD) Files Registration Statement for IPO

Everside Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVSD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Imara Inc. (IMRA) Announces $50M Offering at $6/sh

Imara Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $50 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to $7.5 million of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ For: Jul 15 Filed by: DAVIS CHARLES A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 2. These units, which were acquired upon...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altair Engineering Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: JRS Investments LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL For: Jul 16 Filed by: SHEEHAN JOHN P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The 8,000 options acquired as described on this Table...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PPG INDUSTRIES INC For: Jul 15 Filed by: Liebert Rebecca B.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The security converts to common stock on a one-for-one...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Atreca, Inc. For: Jul 14 Filed by: Ma Stacey

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. 1/3 of the Option vests in equal annual installments...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMTECH CORP For: Jul 14 Filed by: MAHESWARAN MOHAN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Research Solutions, Inc. For: Jul 14 Filed by: Derycz Peter

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 FLEX LTD. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Tan Lay Koon

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

