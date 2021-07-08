Amazon's new leadership: Here's how the C-suite will look with Jeff Bezos gone

“It feels good to be in the flight suit,” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos declares, after having zipped himself into his sleek blue getup. The moment is captured in a new Instagram post on Bezos’ official account Monday, one day ahead of his trip to the edge of space Tuesday, July 20. That trip will come aboard the first crewed spaceflight in a New Shepard rocket, developed by Bezos’ space tourism company Blue Origin. The mission will actually be the 16th New Shepard flight to space but the first with passengers aboard. And the public can follow along online when the...