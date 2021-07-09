Sony Chooses A Bad Day to Try and Launch a Camera in China

Our sources told us multiple times the Sony A7IV was scheduled to be announced in September with shipment start in October. But as you all know by now there is a worldwide chip production shortage. The ZV-E10 launch was postponed for two months because of this (from End of May to July first…and now to August). And also other camera companies had to delay the mass production of new cameras. While chip makers are doing everything they can to increase the production the supply issue will be solved by early 2022 only.