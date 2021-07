The phenomenon characterized by electronic dance music, also known as “EDM,” is when a track or single from an artist’s album suddenly becomes incredibly popular among his or her audience. A few weeks or months later, the artist whose track it is might decide to unveil the secret of that track to his or her followers. If it’s a great song, it may be performed on national television or radio stations. If it’s a top-selling single, it may even go to number one in the charts. The internet has helped the phenomenon grow significantly, as thousands upon thousands of EDM artists are now sharing their thoughts and feelings about the music on blogs and forums dedicated to the subject.