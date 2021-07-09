Cancel
Sean Bard enjoying opportunity to play baseball again with Capahas

By J.C. Reeves - Southeast Missourian
semoball.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Bard didn’t expect to return to the Cape Capahas this season but is enjoying the opportunity to play baseball again. “I was umpiring at a little league game, and Tom Bolen, the head coach, his son was in the game,” Bard said. “He saw me there and he’s like, ‘You still look good and young, why don’t you just come out and play.’ I hadn’t really thought of it and when he mentioned it, I just kept thinking about it and I just wanted to play. I’ve been coaching over at Jackson and I just kind of got the itch to play again, so I just decided to get back out there.”

