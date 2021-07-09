Area athletes qualify for AAU Junior Olympics in track and field
A group of area athletes recently qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics in track and field by advancing from the regional meet as members of the Cleats of Fire team. Clayton Bell Jr., Hannah Bond, Gabby Brown, Benjamin Dowdy, Jaylin Dudley, Lyrica Dudley, Starlyn Edwards, Jamya Hagerman-Buttrom, Zionah Johnson, Nya Noble-Romero, Calls Price, Chance Scott and Nia Stromas each qualified in at least one event competing at the Region 15 AAU National Qualifier held last week in Pacific, Missouri.www.semoball.com
