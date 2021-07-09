Cancel
Frederick skatepark art is completed; town hopes to deter vandalism and inspire community pride

By April Morganroth
Daily Camera
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick hopes to deter illegal art and vandalism and to inspire community pride with the completion of an art project at its skatepark. The Town of Frederick Skate Park, 5659 Godding Hollow Parkway, presented its months-long commissioned art project just before the Fourth of July weekend. It’s an explosion of colors, designs and shapes on its concrete ramps and metal rails. There’s even a skate bowl that looks like a melting ice cream cone.

