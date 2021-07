Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A former firefighter with the North Las Vegas Fire Department was arrested by Henderson Police on murder charges this week. The case goes back to February 23rd of 2020, when Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive in reference to a 25-year-old female, later identified as Tiffany Slatsky, who was not conscious and not breathing.