The price of the brick is going up…again! For the second time within 12 months, ESPN has announced that the monthly price of its premium subscription service will rise. This time around, the annual subscription will rise from $59.99 to $69.99. Moreover, monthly subscribers will pay $5.99 instead of $6.99. With that said, those who pay for a subscription bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will not see a rise in price. That particular bundle will continue to be offered for $13.99.