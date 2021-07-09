Cancel
Boise, ID

Thursday Thunder Is Back! What To Expect At The Summer Concert Series

By Angie
MIX 106
MIX 106
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fourth of July may be over, but there is still a ton to look forward to this summer. And fewer things are more fun than attending a concert. Well, maybe eating and drinking. But you don't have to choose because the Thursday Thunder Summer Concert Series is back. Every Thursday through August 26th you can catch live entertainment at the Boise Spectrum and enjoy a fun summer night. Feel free to bring your own chair to relax as you take it in. Best of all, it's free to watch the musical performances. Here's the line up for the season:

