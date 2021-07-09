Thursday Thunder Is Back! What To Expect At The Summer Concert Series

It's hot chocolate time! I know, it's mid-July and it's a hundred degrees outside, but trust... You'll want to hear me out on this one... This has been my favorite treat from the Human Bean for quite a while and now I'm going to share it with you (not my literal drink, but the fact that it exists). It's their "Frozen Hot Chocolate"... No, it's not just cold chocolate. It's made from the yumminess that makes hot chocolate great and you can taste the difference, it's insane. It's the best summer treat they have, in my opinion. Plus it comes with whipped cream and their signature bean! I'm telling you, this is the perfect summer treat. It cooled me down and now I have the energy to write this article on a hot summer day.