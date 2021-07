It is a busy month at Danville’s historic Fischer Theatre. Two popular movies are being shown there this week. ‘E.T. The Extra Terrestrial’ can be seen at the Fisher this evening (Thursday, July 8, 2021) starting at 7:00 p.m. Then on Saturday, July 10th, ‘Jaws’ will be shown on the big screen. It also begins at 7:00 p.m.