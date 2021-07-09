Slipknot + ‘I Will Survive’ Mashup Imagines Corey Taylor as a Disco Singer

MIKE‘s a lot of things—innovative, introspective, imaginative, meditative—but it’s a rare occasion in which he’d be described as a party rapper. There’s an insular aspect to much of his albums and mixtapes, which in the last couple years have found the New York emcee and producer both grieving and attempting to navigate the path forward after the death of his mother. In titling his latest record Disco!, complete with exclamation point, Michael Jordan Bonema seems to contradict these darker chapters at least on a surface level, and the bright and buoyant sounds of the 17 tracks on his eighth full-length suggest that while the celebration is still often bittersweet, there are plenty of good times to be had.