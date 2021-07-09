Slipknot + ‘I Will Survive’ Mashup Imagines Corey Taylor as a Disco Singer
Slipknot and disco? It's hard to imagine those two words have ever come together before. Still, an inventive online creator recently took the vocals from Slipknot's .5: The Gray Chapter single "The Devil in I" and mixed them with Gloria Gaynor's empowering 1978 disco hit "I Will Survive" to create a mashup that imagines Slipknot's Corey Taylor as somewhat of an angry disco singer. Can you dig it?
