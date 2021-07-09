Cancel
Slipknot + ‘I Will Survive’ Mashup Imagines Corey Taylor as a Disco Singer

Cover picture for the article

Slipknot and disco? It's hard to imagine those two words have ever come together before. Still, an inventive online creator recently took the vocals from Slipknot's .5: The Gray Chapter single "The Devil in I" and mixed them with Gloria Gaynor's empowering 1978 disco hit "I Will Survive" to create a mashup that imagines Slipknot's Corey Taylor as somewhat of an angry disco singer. Can you dig it?

