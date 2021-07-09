Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat and scattered storms return Friday

By Cecilia Reeves
41nbc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Elsa moved out early this morning, tropical moisture remains in Middle Georgia tonight (and through the rest of the weekend). Tomorrow will bring another day of morning sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs will warm to the 90s, but “feels like” temperatures will be...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

After record heat, a few storms return

Temperatures did not just break records in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming Monday afternoon. In some cases, they were among the hottest recorded at those locations. A disturbance Monday evening is trying to create some showers and isolated thunderstorms, but the very dry air is evaporating most of the moisture. A few sprinkles or showers will continue even until Tuesday morning.
EnvironmentNews 12

Hot and humid today, chance for midweek rain and storms

Warmer temperatures will continue today and for the rest of the week in Connecticut, with a chance of showers on Wednesday. Today will see hot and humid conditions with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to upper 80s. Thunderstorms are also possible later tonight. There will be a mix...
Environmentwcbi.com

Another day of showers & storms for your Tuesday

SUMMARY: Scattered to widespread chances of showers and thunderstorms will stick around the rest of the workweek as a stationary front stays put across the Deep South. Some of you may get a daily soaking while others may miss out. We look to dry out a bit as we head into the weekend. We’re staying below average in the 80s the rest of the week, but the humidity and the 90s will be making a comeback.
Environmentwbrz.com

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding

Some areas have already seen an estimated 3 inches of rain this morning and more is on the way. Today & Tonight: Rain has already started in many areas and will continue, on and off, for the rest of the day. Small pockets of heavy rain could produce a large amount of rain in a small amount of time. Some areas have already picked up a radar estimated 3 inches of rain. Street and poor drainage flooding is often a concern, but today even more so. Avoid typical flood problem spots and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go in case you need to take an alternate route. By the end of the day, most of the rain will subside, before then, expect scattered showers and storms on your evening commute as well. Temperatures today will max out in the low to mid 80s.
Environmentwrbl.com

Another day, another chance for showers and storms.

Another chance for showers and storms across the News 3 viewing area today thanks to a stationary front just to our north. The longer the front sticks around, the longer we have a muggy and unstable pattern. Expect high temperatures to remain below normal with highs in the low to...
South Pittsburg, TNWrcbtv.com

Showers for Tuesday morning, heavy at times

Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day specifically for the morning commute. It is not for severe weather, instead, we've had a few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall in the overnight hours from Chattanooga south to Dalton and Calhoun north to Cleveland and west to South Pittsburg. At this time, no flooding has been reported. However, we wanted to give you a heads up before you head out the door to use caution on low-lying back roads especially before sunrise.
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. Another busy afternoon with showers, storms

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and continue through this evening. Patchy fog overnight while showers wind down. Partly cloudy skies this morning with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight as showers fade tonight then turning partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Connecticut StateNews 12

Hot and humid Tuesday, chance of midweek rain in CT

Warmer temperatures will continue for the rest of the week in Connecticut, with a chance of showers on Wednesday. Tuesday will see hot and humid conditions with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Wednesday...
EnvironmentWJBF.com

More rain tonight into Tuesday, heavy rain likely. – Check out the latest.

A stationary front is draped across the CSRA and will not move much through Wednesday. This will be the focus for widespread rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have plenty of moisture to work with so expect periods of heavy downpours. Not expecting severe weather, however some storms will have gusty winds and lightning. The real issue will be local flooding with some of the slower moving storms. Temperatures will hold in the 80s Tuesday. We’ll start to see a bit of a drier pattern work its way in by Wednesday as the front will fade away. Look for Highs returning to the middle 90s with only isolated late day storms.
Environmentmynbc5.com

Scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday

We have another warm and sticky morning for Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s and the humidity still around. It will be pretty quiet though with any showers being light and spotty for the first half of the day. For the afternoon expect a mix of hazy sun and clouds, more humidity and highs near 80. There will be more scattered rain and storms, similar to the ones we got on Monday. They'll include lightning, gusty wind and downpours if you get caught in one. If you have outdoor plans Tuesday afternoon make sure you're watching out for these. They'll continue through sunset and taper off overnight.
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Video: Heat and sunshine returns

An upper-level low over the Northeast US will continue to generate scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through Wednesday with a mostly dry and more comfortable end of the week. After some early fog, we start get back into the 80s today with some sunshine. A front will approach from the...
EnvironmentNews 12

Hot and humid Today, chance for midweek rain and storms

Warmer temperatures will continue today and for the rest of the week in Connecticut, with a chance of showers on Wednesday. Today will see hot and humid conditions with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to upper 80s. Thunderstorms are also possible later tonight. There will be a mix...
EnvironmentNews 12

Hot and humid today, chance for midweek rain and storms

Warmer temperatures will continue today and for the rest of the week in Connecticut, with a chance of showers on Wednesday. Today will see hot and humid conditions with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to upper 80s. Thunderstorms are also possible later tonight. There will be a mix...
Environmentwrbl.com

Cool front sends waves of storms across the region through mid-week

Widespread showers and storms will continue for the remainder of the afternoon and evening due to a cool front moving through. Instability remains fairly low with heavy rainfall being the primary concern. local low-lying areas seeing repeated rainfall will experience some flooding. Temperatures will cool down into the low to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy