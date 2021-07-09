The Red Sox have the No. 4 pick in the MLB Draft. Here are 10 prospects you should know

A variety of options could be available for the Red Sox on Sunday.

Louisville's Henry Davis runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game. AP Photo/Ben McKeown

The MLB Draft kicks off on Sunday (7 p.m. on ESPN/MLB Network), and the Red Sox will be one of the first teams to pick.

After last year’s disastrous and mercifully brief campaign, the Red Sox landed the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft — an opportunity to bolster their Minor League depth chart that features just three players in the top 100.

So who should fans be watching? Here are 10 player to keep an eye on as the Red Sox make their selection.

Marcelo Mayer, Eastlake High School SS

Many evaluators consider Mayer the best prospect in the draft — a smooth shortstop whose batting stance drew comparisons to Manny Machado. Scouts praised his hands, footwork and arm in the field.

The Pirates are reportedly considering Mayer but will look for a player who will take less than slot value. If Mayer slides, the Red Sox could have a chance to draft a potential star.

Henry Davis, Louisville C

Davis, who was one of the best hitters in college this past season, is projected to the Red Sox in many mock drafts but is reportedly a potential No. 1 pick. The Red Sox are good, which could accelerate their timeline and encourage a closer look at a college player. Davis has a powerful arm and is considered an above-average offensive talent for a catcher. The Red Sox recently held a private workout with him.

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt RHP

Leiter is reportedly one of the Red Sox’s top targets, but he’s unlikely to fall to No. 4. If he does, the Red Sox will have an opportunity to grab the best pitching prospect in the draft. Scouts say Leiter has a diverse skill set, a killer fast ball, and good movement on both his curve ball and slider.

Jordan Lawlar, Jesuit Prep SS

The consensus top high-school prospect prior to the season, Lawlar was lauded by scouts for his mature approach at the plate and his compact swing. Lawlar’s athleticism, range, hands and arm all combine to make him a potential five-tool prospect.

Jackson Jobe, Heritage Hall High School RHP

Jobe’s best attribute might be his slider according to scouts, who praise his spin rate and his location. But Jobe also has good speed on his fastball which reportedly tops out at 96, as well as an intriguing curve ball and changeup. That collection of pitches helped him post eye-popping high-school stats — a 0.13 ERA and a 122/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51.2 innings.

Brady House, Winder-Barrow High School SS

House struggled a bit this summer which may have dropped his stock a bit, but scouts believe he adjusted and shortened his swing which will help his power significantly. House projects as a power hitter and could play third base in the MLB.

Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt RHP

Rocker wasn’t quite as complete or consistent as his Vanderbilt teammate Leiter, but he has good speed on his fastball and a devastating slider that was used to strike out 19 batters in a no-hitter against Duke in the NCAA Super Regionals. While scouts want to see more consistency, Rocker could be a high-level starter down the line.

Kahlil Watson, Wake Forest High School SS

Watson could be the No. 1 pick, according to scouts. He has a good eye and makes consistent contact, and he has great speed on the base paths. Watson also has above-average potential as a power hitter, despite his 5-foot-9, 178-pound frame. Scouts suggest he could play almost any position.

Sal Frelick, Boston College OF

Frelick doesn’t have a lot of power, but he has elite athleticism and scouts love his bat speed. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and projects as a centerfielder at the next level.

Ty Madden, Texas RHP

Madden improved consistently in his three seasons at Texas and added 35 pounds to his frame in an effort to improve his consistency. His work paid off — scouts were impressed by his late biting slider, as well as his fastball which reached 99 mph during the fall. He walked four batters in four appearances during the spring.