New Mexico unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccine in public schools
The state is unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccines for public school students anytime soon, a top health official told legislators earlier this week. “Until we have regular use approval, we cannot move in that direction,” Department of Health Secretary Tracie Collins said in response to a question from Rep. Tara Lujan during Wednesday’s interim Health and Human Services Committee meeting. “We’ll not be anytime soon moving towards that, requiring the vaccine.”www.santafenewmexican.com
Comments / 2