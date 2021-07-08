Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

All-Delco Boys Lacrosse: Busenkell's banner season could be just a prelude of things to come

By Matthew DeGeorge
Delaware County Daily Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year Grant Pierce of Radnor, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Max Busenkell, Garnet Valley: In his first full campaign of varsity lacrosse, the junior attackman lived up to the hype of being one of the top attacking talents in the country. The Notre Dame commit was the leading scorer in Delaware County with 69 goals, was second with 49 assists and first by a mile with 118 points, the only Delco player to cross into triple digits. He led the Jaguars to 19 wins and appearances in the District 1 Class 3A final and PIAA class 3A final. Busenkell scored six goals on two occasions. He topped out at nine points (six goals, three assists) against Downingtown West early in the season. He added two goals and six assists in beating Strath Haven. Busenkell supplied four goals and two assists in the win over Kennett in the District 1 semis and in the double-overtime loss to the Blue Demons in the state semis. Also a standout football player, Busenkell was recognized with All-Central League, All-Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Coaches Association (EPLCA), All-American and Academic All-American honors.

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Villanova, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Radnor Township, PA
Delaware County, PA
Sports
City
Newtown, PA
City
Garnet Valley, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#National Lacrosse League#Lacrosse Players#Delco#Piaa#The Blue Demons#All Central League#Eplca#All American#Drexel#Cornell#Haverford School#Fords#Malvern#Lawrenceville School#Episcopal Academy#Churchmen#Ea#Springside Chestnut Hill#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Lacrosse
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy