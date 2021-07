Earlier this year came the news that after a surprise series cancellation, Showtime was moving forward with a feature-length Ray Donovan movie to wrap up the TV show. Now we know a little more about what to expect from the show which will include some flashback elements as a young version of Liev Schreiber's character will appear. According to a report from Deadline, Chris Gray (of Netflix's cancelled series The Society) has been tapped to play the part of young Ray in the upcoming movie. A description from the trade reads: "Like his older self, he is a physically imposing young man who can convey much with only a few words and is decisive and calm in times of crisis."