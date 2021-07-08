A summer of fun and growth found in ‘Luca’

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ is an action thriller taking you on a unique path of an assassin and how her actions lead her to have multiple organizations after her, the addition of a child to her journey, and her mother who she hadn’t seen in fifteen years. Directed by Navot Papushado, who is also a writer, along with Ehud Lavski the recently released action thriller can be seen on Netflix.The film follows Samantha (Karen Gillan) daughter of Scarlet (Lena Heady), a group of librarians, Madeliene (Carla Gugino), Florence (Michelle Yeoh), and Anna May (Angela Bassett), and Emily (Chloe Coleman) who is an eight (and three quarter) year old girl who becomes apart of the group. The men after the girls include Nathan (Paul Giamatti), and Jim McAlester (Ralph Ineson) who bring the whole film together by their connections with Sam and negativity towards her.
