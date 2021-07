Major spoilers are ahead. Because Black Widow exists in this awkward in-between space, released in theaters two years after the titular character died in Avengers: Endgame, the Black Widow post-credits scene is kind of the only thing that matters story-wise when it comes to the future of the MCU. Which is fine. That's fine! It's not the first Marvel movie to be set in the past: both Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain Marvel took place long before the present day timeline. Still, that simple fact does place added pressure on Black Widow's epilogue, so we should probably talk about what the just happened.