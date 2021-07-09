Chipper program available

An employee with John Behrend Custom Logging feeds a chipper at a Yuba County foothill property in June as part of a free residential chipper program offered by the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council. Courtesy photo

For residents living in the Yuba County foothills, creating defensible space around their homes and reducing vegetation overgrowth along access routes is an important preventative measure that must be done annually, especially in a year like this with the state’s current drought conditions and an early start to the wildfire season.

A free chipper program being offered by the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council is helping residents achieve that goal, one property at a time.

“Since we started last year, we’ve done approximately 29 residences, and I have eight more ready to go,” said Jeanene Upton, program coordinator for the fire safe council. “It has really picked up momentum.”

The program was started in 2020 after the fire safe council received a grant from Yuba County. While those funds were used for a variety of projects, a chunk went toward covering the cost of providing the program to residents for free.

“It allows residents to have an outlet to clear their property. A lot of these folks don’t have the funding to hire someone to come to their residence to chip because it can be expensive to hire a contractor,” Upton said. “This allows them to do defensible space and clear their property to help prevent fires from coming close to their properties.”

As part of the program, a local contractor from John Behrend Custom Logging will drive to the site where trees, branches and sticks have been organized and chip for up to three hours with no charge to the resident — a pile 50-feet long, 3-feet tall and approximately 8-feet wide can typically be completed within that time frame.

“If after those three hours there is still additional chipping that needs to be done, we allow them to reapply that same year to have the contractor come back out at a later date,” Upton said.

Because it is considered a drive-by service, participants are asked to place their chipping piles along the road or driveway where crews can operate safely and efficiently. Those with piles not meeting certain guidelines or contain materials not approved will be denied service but have the ability to reapply once corrections have been made.

“There are some things we cannot chip, so we do require that people send pictures of the piles once they’ve submitted an application. That way the contractor knows before they go out there if they’ll be able to chip the material or not,” she said.

The chipper can handle material up to 4-inches in diameter and up to 8-feet long. Freshly cut and stacked materials chip much better than old dry wood. Materials that cannot go into chip piles include items over 50 pounds, materials with nails wire or metal pieces; roots or stumps; poison oak; spiny plants, roses or blackberries; Scotch/French broom or gorse; construction-type wood such as fence posts or 2x4s; rocks, dirt and mud; or needles, leaves or grass.

Upton said the best way for foothill residents to apply for the program is to go to the fire safe council’s website — https://yubafiresafe.org/. Information and application forms can be submitted under the programs tab. She said once someone applies, she’ll respond with steps that need to be taken before a contractor can be sent to the property.

Other programs offered by the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council that residents might find helpful heading into fire season include a free wildfire mitigation review program, where a professional will come to a person’s home and help identify preventative measures that can be taken to prevent fires, and a reflective address sign program that can help emergency personnel find a residence more easily during an emergency.

For more information about the residential chipper program, contact Upton at jupton@yubafiresafe.org.