Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Another credit agency boosts IL bond ratings for first time in decades

WAND TV
 14 days ago

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Another credit rating agency has improved Illinois' bond ratings for the first time in decades. S&P Global Ratings has improved the outlook for the state's bonds for the first time since July 1997. The organization moved the rating on the state's General Obligation bonds from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook. The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority ratings have moved from BBB to BBB+ based on the state's support. Build Illinois bonds jumped from BBB to BBB+.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Credit Ratings#Credit Rating Agency#Credit Analysis#Il#S P Global Ratings#General Obligation#Bbb#Moody#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy