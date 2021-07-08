Another credit agency boosts IL bond ratings for first time in decades

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Another credit rating agency has improved Illinois' bond ratings for the first time in decades. S&P Global Ratings has improved the outlook for the state's bonds for the first time since July 1997. The organization moved the rating on the state's General Obligation bonds from BBB- to BBB with a stable outlook. The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority ratings have moved from BBB to BBB+ based on the state's support. Build Illinois bonds jumped from BBB to BBB+.