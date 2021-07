I Love Lucy is one of the most influential sitcoms in television history. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz made some bold decisions when making the show that changed the face of TV forever. For instance, when the show started, most sitcoms were filmed with one kinescope camera. This resulted in grainy and temporary recordings. Arnaz wanted to use three cameras. At the same time, he wanted episodes of the show recorded on film, like movies. This led to the creation of reruns and syndication. The list of things the iconic couple changed could go on forever.