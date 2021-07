For the most part, turning your iPhone into a mobile hotspot is an instant and seamless process, as it requires you only to enable this option in the Settings app. However, we’ve all been through issues with our phones, either refusing to connect other devices or not being able to share a Wi-Fi network without interruptions. If you are having specific trouble trying to connect to a hotspot, here are some of the best ways to troubleshoot your Wi-Fi hotspot on your iPhone.