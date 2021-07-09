Amburgey on base streak still alive

Amburgey's contract was selected by the Yankees on Thursday. The Yankees have gotten very little production from outfielders not named Aaron Judge this season, so they'll throw Amburgey into the mix and see if he can outperform the team's struggling incumbents. Amburgey isn't a particularly exciting prospect, as you might expect from a player who's getting his first call-up at age 26, but his .312/.379/.582 slash line in 38 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season is certainly good enough to earn him a look. Exactly where he factors into the outfield mix should become clear over the next few days, but the Yankees have plenty of at-bats available in the outfield at the moment with both Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Clint Frazier (illness) sidelined, so it's likely he earns some opportunities right away.