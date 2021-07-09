Cancel
MLB

Amburgey on base streak still alive

By Robert Ide
WOLF
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScranton/ Wilkes Barre Railriders outfielder likes to get on base anyway he can. He had a 20 game hitting streak snapped that started in 2019 but a walk or two kept his on base break alive so much so that he now owns the team record of 40 straight games of getting on base.

