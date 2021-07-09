ARTS AND HUMANITIES: State's only civil rights museum well worth a visit

In the 1960s, Gloria Richardson was the first individual to lead a prolonged grassroots civil rights movement just outside the Deep South in the United States. Unfortunately, on Thursday, July 15, the civil rights icon passed away at the age of 99. She died in her sleep in New York City. She had not been ill. According to her granddaughter Tya Young, much of what exists of the Black Lives Matter movement today originates from the Cambridge Movement. Most notably, Richardson, who never wanted recognition for her efforts, gained popularity when she was captured in a photograph pushing away the bayonet of a National Guardsman, Associated Press reports.