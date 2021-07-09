ARTS AND HUMANITIES: State's only civil rights museum well worth a visit
Years before the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brown v. the Board of Education, which ruled that public school segregation violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, there was the 1952 South Carolina case known as Briggs v. Elliot, the first such lawsuit in the nation. Months before the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955, there was the Orangeburg Freedom Movement in our state.www.postandcourier.com
