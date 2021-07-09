Family eyes Flossmoor Commons for soul food restaurant, requests liquor license

Later this year, Flossmoor Commons could be home to a new soul food restaurant if all goes according to plan for a local family. Tabitha Hopkins and her brother Iyare Egonmwan asked the Flossmoor Village Board on Tuesday, July 6, for a liquor license for Not Just Sundays, a soul food restaurant that would fill the space formerly occupied by Gourmet Pizza at 3331 Vollmer Road. The item was only presented for discussion at the meeting, with official action on the liquor license to be taken at a future meeting.