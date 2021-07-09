Update: Relief From The Heat Wave

Update at 3 p.m.: Tuolumne County OES and Tuolumne County Public Health have some updates on the list of areas to get relief from the triple-digit heat. Regarding the Jamestown Community Hall located at 18250 Main Street Jamestown, county officials relay that those needing a ride can contact Tuolumne Transit at 209-532-0404. The location for a Groveland facility has also been nailed down. It is at The Book Nook (below Groveland Library) located at 18990 Main Street in Groveland. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-7. Thanks to Groveland Community Services District, Groveland Fire and Groveland CERT volunteers.