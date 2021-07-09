Man arrested after chase and standoff on Highway 30 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Troopers say one man is in custody after a chase and standoff on Highway 30 that took place Wednesday night. At 9:06 p.m. troopers with Oregon State Police reported seeing a white Ford F-250 driving recklessly at 95 mph on Highway 30 near milepost 25 westbound. Troopers tried to stop the Ford but the driver fled. After the troopers vehicle was disabled an officer with St. Helens Police took over the pursuit near Butterfield Road.