Linus Health, a digital health company focused on improving brain health, has raised $55 million in funding for screening tools to diagnose dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Morningside Ventures led the round, and existing investors participated. The funds will enable Boston-based Linus Health to grow its team and accelerate the development of its platform to address the urgent need for cognitive screenings and insights as the prevalence of dementia grows to more than a million diagnoses per year in the U.S. alone.