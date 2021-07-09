Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coroner: Ohio woman’s death on roller coaster caused by torn artery, blood loss

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAAPy_0arcRUyH00

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — An Ohio woman’s death after she rode a roller coaster at a theme park last month was due to a torn artery, loss of blood and force from the ride, an Indiana coroner said.

According to a news release from Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck, Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, died of exsanguination (internal bleeding), avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery and the effects of the roller coaster, WDRB reported.

The force from the roller coaster caused Jankovic’s right internal thoracic artery to tear, resulting in rapid blood loss, Schuck said in her statement.

Jankovic was visiting the Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana on June 4, WDRB reported. She was found unresponsive after riding The Voyage roller coaster, park officials announced in a Facebook post.

Jankovic and her 17-year-old son were riding the wooden roller coaster when she lost consciousness. Jankovic was treated by Holiday World emergency medical technicians before an ambulance transported her to an area hospital, where she died, WLKY reported.

Jankovic was an employee of University Hospitals, her son, Gunnar Merker, told WJW.

“She was a hard-working mom,” Merker told the television station. “She tried her best to support me in all different ways.”

Merker said he was sitting next to his mother on the ride when she fell unconscious during the ride.

“I feel bad. This kid witnessed everything and he was there by himself before I could actually get to him,” the boy’s father, Gary Merker, told WJW.

Holiday World officials said staff members inspected The Voyage and determined that the roller coaster “operated as it was intended to,” according to the park’s Facebook post last month.

Schuck ruled that Jankovic’s death was accidental, WAVE-TV reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Coroner#The Roller#Accident#Wdrb#Wlkyjennifer#The Holiday World#Wlky#University Hospitals#Wjw#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
WeatherPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Minnesota 2-year-old forms COVID-19 pandemic friendship with 100-year-old neighbor

MINNEAPOLIS — Mary O’Neill has found herself a younger man who brightens her days and eases the loneliness and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the 98-year age difference would bother O’Neill were it not for the smiles, the ball throwing, the giggles and - most importantly - the bubbles she shares across the chain-link fence separating her from 2-year-old neighbor Benjamin Olson.
Virginia StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baby southern white rhino born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time, a baby southern white rhino has been born at the Virginia Zoo. According to WTKR, the Norfolk attraction said mother Zina and father Sibindi welcomed the unnamed male calf on July 11. The newborn, who was 22 inches tall and 36 inches long, weighed about 125 pounds, the zoo said in a blog post Monday.
Idaho StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Idaho motel shooting leaves 3 dead

KAMIAH, Idaho — Three people are dead after gunfire erupted at an Idaho motel Monday evening, authorities said. According to KXLY, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at the Sundown Motel on Third Street in Kamiah. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and learned that three people had been shot and killed, KLEW reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Fauci: Academy wants kids wearing school masks

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is suggesting parents follow new COVID-19 guidance for mask-wearing issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy is recommending schools require face masks for children older than 2 and all adults — regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Anthony Fauci told “CBS This Morning” the academy wants to “go the extra mile” to make sure kids are protected at school because of the rise in cases blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy