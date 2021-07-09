Mother searching for answers in son’s shooting death at Rocky Butte

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grieving mother is searching for answers, hoping the community can help, in solving who killed her son. Portland police say at 4:30 a.m. on June 28 officers responded to a shooting at Rocky Butte. When they got to the scene they found 20-year-old Alexander Hensey who police say died from gunshot wounds. His mother, Michelle Hensey, says her son was recently released after serving more than a year for firearm charges and theft.