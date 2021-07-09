Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Mother searching for answers in son’s shooting death at Rocky Butte

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A grieving mother is searching for answers, hoping the community can help, in solving who killed her son. Portland police say at 4:30 a.m. on June 28 officers responded to a shooting at Rocky Butte. When they got to the scene they found 20-year-old Alexander Hensey who police say died from gunshot wounds. His mother, Michelle Hensey, says her son was recently released after serving more than a year for firearm charges and theft.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rocky Butte#Portland Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy