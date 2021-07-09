Cancel
DMX’s Death Confirmed To Be Caused By Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 11 days ago

Details surrounding the death of rap icon DMX have been pretty guarded since his passing on April 9, 2021, but now it looks like the actual reason that led to his fatal end has officially become public knowledge.

Westchester County, NYthesource.com

Medical Examiner’s Office Reveals DMX’s Official Cause Of Death

According to a report from Vulture, the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of DMX’s death almost three months after his untimely passing. According to the report, DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died from a cocaine-induced heart attack, which prevented circulation to his brain. “It...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed Months After His Passing: Report

A cocaine-induced heart attack is ultimately to blame for rapper DMX’s death, Vulture reports. A source at the Westchester Country medical examiner’s office told the outlet that cocaine was found in the rapper’s urine. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said. An autopsy wasn’t performed as his cause of death was determined from documents by medical professionals and the police. On April 2, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. But his brain was already dead by the time he got help. He was officially pronounced dead on April 9. “His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source told Vulture. Simmons started performing in the underground rap scene in the mid-80s, releasing his first album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, in May 1998, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. His eighth album, Exodus, was released one month after his death.
Yonkers, NYyonkerstimes.com

DMX Died of “Cocaine -induced heart attack”-Yonkers Memorial set for July 13

Vulture.com,New York magazines culture website, wrote wrote on July 8 that according to sources at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, rapper DMX died from a cocaine -induced heart attack. Vulture reporter Victoria Bekiempis writes “DMX6 officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain, a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office told Vulture. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”
Health ServicesComplex

DMX’s Official Cause of Death Detailed in New Report

DMX’s cause of death has been confirmed in a new report. On Thursday, Victoria Bekiempis reported for Vulture that DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that resulted in a lack of blood circulation to his brain. The report, which cites a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, added that the cause of death was determined using documentation provided by medical officials and law enforcement authorities. An autopsy was not performed by the medical examiner’s office.
MusicMic

DMX's cause of death should wake hip-hop up to its substance abuse problem

After nearly three months or mourning, reports have surfaced over the cause of DMX's death being attributed to a cocaine-induced heart attack that effectively cut off circulation to his brain. The details of his death should be yet another wake-up call to hip-hop on its deleterious relationship with drug addiction.
