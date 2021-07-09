Cancel
Global Cannabis Testing Market Growth Analysis In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis testing market is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 13% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Get a FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the cannabis testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes.

The cannabis testing market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing global awareness about the benefits of cannabis as one of the prime reasons driving the cannabis testing market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cannabis testing market covers the following areas:

Cannabis Testing Market SizingCannabis Testing Market ForecastCannabis Testing Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44033

Companies Mentioned

  • AB SCIEX LLC
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Cannalysis
  • CannaSafe Analytics
  • Digipath Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corp.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market - Global clinical trial supplies market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical industry, biologics industry, and medical device industry) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Chromatography Market - Global chromatography market is segmented by technology (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, and other chromatography), end-user (PBC, RFAI, and other end-users), and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Overview

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB SCIEX LLC
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Cannalysis
  • CannaSafe Analytics
  • Digipath Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/cannabis-testing-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cannabis-testingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cannabis-testing-market-growth-analysis-in-life-sciences-tools--services-industry--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301328053.html

SOURCE Technavio

