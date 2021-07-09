Cancel
Wheels Up Teams Up With Porsche Cars North America

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation, announced a new collaboration today with Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), offering Wheels Up Members and Porsche drivers access to the most sought-after transportation and lifestyle experiences.

Two brands that are renowned in their space have joined together to create luxury lifestyle benefits both in the air and on the ground. Wheels Up Members will have access to exclusive benefits from PCNA to its on-demand vehicle subscription and rental program, Porsche Drive, in select cities by waiving the $595 activation fee for the subscription offering, along with taking 10% off short-term rentals (participating cities can be viewed here.) Wheels Up Members will also receive invitations to bespoke events, races, and lifestyle experiences curated by PCNA. In turn, Porsche owners will receive special pricing on Wheels Up Core and Connect memberships and premiere hospitality services which grants access to the Wheels Up Program Fleet, comprised of over 1,500 safety vetted and verified partner aircraft.

In addition to the cross-platform membership benefits, Wheels Up and PCNA will now offer the most comprehensive and seamless private transfer solution between commercial and private aviation. Wheels Up Members and flyers will have access* to Delta VIP Select services featuring Porsche vehicles for transfers to and from Wheels Up flights when also flying Delta Air Lines as part of their journey. Passengers will have access to Delta VIP Select services in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

"We are excited to partner with Porsche-- one of the world's most iconic automotive brands— and offer exclusive benefits for our Members," said Lee Applbaum, Chief Marketing Officer at Wheels Up."Our Members now have the ability to elevate their travel experiences while traveling both in the air or on the ground. This collaboration directly supports our positioning as a luxury lifestyle brand, and our dedication to deliver bespoke, world-class programs for our Members."

"Porsche is thrilled to offer Wheels Up Members and Porsche owners benefits that complement and enhance their shared expectation for money can't buy experiences," said Pedro Mota, VP of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America. "The collaboration with Wheels Up allows us to create exclusive offers that will mutually delight Wheels Up Members and Porsche owners."

The SPAC merger between Wheels Up and Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (ASPL) is expected to close on July 13th. The Company recently announced record revenues of $261.7 million for Q1 of 2021, up 68% from the prior year and had a 56% increase from the prior year in active members, totaling 9,896 Core and Connect Wheels Up Members.

To learn more, visit www.wheelsup.com for more details.

*Subject to VIP Select product availability. Porsche transfers are not guaranteed and are available in select markets.

About Wheels UpWheels Up, a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up, which was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by our DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone our safety assessment.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Wheels Up Media Contact: JONESWORKS wheelsup@jonesworks.com

Porsche Cars North America Media Contact: Jade Logan Jade.logan@porsche.us

SOURCE Wheels Up

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
