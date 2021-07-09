First Annual Book Talk Bracket Extravaganza at Lincoln School
Students in Ms. Sherby and Mrs. Zultanky’s sixth, seventh, and eighth grade English-Language Arts classes at Lincoln School participated in the first Annual Book Talk Bracket Extravaganza to commemorate a year of independent reading. The students created original videos on the platform Flipgrid to describe their selected books. Students then went head-to-head with some outstanding Book Talks, as their peers viewed the videos and voted to determine the winner of each of five rounds.rennamedia.com
