First Annual Book Talk Bracket Extravaganza at Lincoln School

Renna Media
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Ms. Sherby and Mrs. Zultanky’s sixth, seventh, and eighth grade English-Language Arts classes at Lincoln School participated in the first Annual Book Talk Bracket Extravaganza to commemorate a year of independent reading. The students created original videos on the platform Flipgrid to describe their selected books. Students then went head-to-head with some outstanding Book Talks, as their peers viewed the videos and voted to determine the winner of each of five rounds.

