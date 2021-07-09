First Annual Book Talk Bracket Extravaganza at Lincoln School

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Bach to Rock, America’s music school for students of all ages, proudly announces the winners of its First Annual National Battle of the Bands competition, which was held virtually on June 26-27, 2021. Students from Bach to Rock schools across the country were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete against other bands while vying for top honors in this premiere event for the national franchise of fifty music schools. A total of thirty-seven bands competed in three divisions: elementary school, middle school, and high school. A national panel of judges selected one winner and two runners-up per category, and over 13,000 online supporters voted for their fan favorite in each category during the pre-recorded livestream event. All music genres were represented, from country to pop-rock and hip-hop, to classic rock. The complete list of winners is below, and the winner showcase can be viewed on the Bach to Rock YouTube channel. Click here for a list of all Bach to Rock schools.