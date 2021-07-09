Cancel
Bio-MEMS Devices Market Growth In The Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 4.97 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the Bio-MEMS devices market to register a CAGR of almost 17%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bluechiip Ltd., Danaher Corp., Debiotech SA, Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the number of minimum invasive surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bio-MEMS Devices Market 2021-2025: SegmentationBio-MEMS Devices Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Implantable
  • Injectables
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44167

Bio-MEMS Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the bio-mems devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amphenol Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bluechiip Ltd., Danaher Corp., Debiotech SA, Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Bio-MEMS Devices Market size
  • Bio-MEMS Devices Market trends
  • Bio-MEMS Devices Market industry analysis

The growing demand for POC diagnostic devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high overall cost of production may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bio-mems devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Biometrics Market - Global biometrics market is segmented by end-user (government, healthcare, BFSI, and others), authentication (single-factor authentication and multi-factor authentication), and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Biochip Market - Global biochip market is segmented by technology (microarrays and microfluidics) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Bio-MEMS Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-mems devices market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bio-mems devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bio-mems devices market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-mems devices market vendors

Table of Contents: Executive Summary Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Implantable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Injectables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amphenol Corp.
  • Bluechiip Ltd.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Debiotech SA
  • Integrated Sensing Systems Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Medtronic Plc
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/bio-mems-devices-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-bio-mems-devicesmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-mems-devices-market-growth-in-the-technology-hardware-storage--peripherals-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives-technavio-301328060.html

SOURCE Technavio

