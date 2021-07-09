Suspect in Kennesaw golf course shooting arrested near Chamblee

SUWANEE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a male who stole over $2,000 in U.S. currency and over $5,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Suwanee. On July 4, officers responded to a residential burglary alarm call. Upon their arrival they found a door that showed signs of forced entry. Officers checked the home but did not locate a suspect. Officers contacted the homeowner, who was not present at the time of the burglary and assisted him in determining what had been stolen.