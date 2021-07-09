Suspect in Kennesaw golf course shooting arrested near Chamblee
The suspect in a triple-homicide at a Cobb County golf course was arrested Thursday in the Chamblee area, ending a five day manhunt. According to Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox, Bryan Anthony Rhoden was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping after police say he drove onto the golf course at Pine Tree Country Club in Kennesaw on July 3 and killed three people.thegeorgiasun.com
