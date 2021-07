A hot air balloon pilot from Vermont died after crash-landing in a field, according to authorities.Brian Boland, 72, a resident of Post Mills was found dead by Vermont State Police. He was taking a group in a hot air balloon, as he was employed by Silver Lake Maple Lodge and Cottages to give tours..On his employer’s website, Mr Boland was described as “one of the most experienced pilots in the world” and the company boasted that he “has set numerous world records, won national championships and has flown all over the world”.The vessel lifted off on 15 July with...