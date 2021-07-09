Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Games Store Offering Free Walking Dead Game and More This Week

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with at least one free game for users to snag, and this week there are actually two games available: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast! For those unfamiliar with how this works, the games will both be available through July 15th, when the next free offering goes live. Users only have to claim these games before next Thursday; once they've been claimed, they'll remain a part of the user's Epic Games Store library forever! The nice thing about this is it means that players can take their time and enjoy each title, with no need to rush.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Walking Dead#Ironcast#Steampunk#The Epic Games Store#Offworld Trading Company#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Walking Dead Zombies, Bridge Building, And Steampunk Mechs All In This Week’s EGS Offerings

This week, the Epic Games Store is offering players two freebie game options that are a bit different from the norm. The first is a crossover between two IPs — the puzzle, strategy game Bridge Constructor and…The Walking Dead. It’s appropriately titled Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. In this game players fight walkers and dangerous human factions while building bridges to make their way through the landscape to safety. If they’re really good, players can use the bridges and other structures to aid in their fight.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Space Punks Is an Epic Game Store Exclusive for 1 Year, Early Access Founders Packs Detailed

Space Punks early access is now available to purchase, exclusively on the Epic Game Store. In a media briefing that MP1st took part in, publishers Jagex revealed some details around Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming ismotetric looter shooter, Space Punks. While we’ve known for a few days now that the title would be launching in an early access phase, with the full release coming next year, what we didn’t know is where exactly it had planned to launch. Well thanks to information provided to us during the briefing, we can confirm that Space Punks is indeed an Epic Game Store exclusive.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun. First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.
Video Games9to5Google

Stadia Changelog: Two new games, Free Play weekends, and more

Google’s Stadia platform added two new games this week along with a handful of updates, and this weekend, you can play some games for free, including The Crew 2 and Dead by Daylight. Stadia Changelog is a weekly series on 9to5Google where we round up some of the Stadia news...
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Confirms Disappointing News

Xbox has confirmed some news that will surely disappoint fans of The Elder Scrolls looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Before Xbox acquired Bethesda, the latter announced The Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018 alongside Starfield. The second of these two games is scheduled to release next year. Meanwhile, there's no word of when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release. In fact, we don't even know if it's going to be an Xbox Series X console exclusive. It doesn't look like it's going to come to PS5, but this hasn't been confirmed. And that sums up The Elder Scrolls 6. We know it exists, and that's about all we know.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Black Skylands Now Available On Steam, GOG, & The Epic Games Store

Independent developers tinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have announced the Early Access launch of Black Skylands for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store! The game, billed as the first in the "skypunk" genre, is available for $19.99 on any of the aforementioned platforms. According to the press release...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

EA Might Be Giving a Free Battlefield Game Next Week

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It’s safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn’t the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles – but it’s still worth a look for the low price of, well, nothing. At a time when gamers are crying out for a new World War II shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign started out strong, but was kind of lacking the more you played it.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

The Walking Dead comes to The Sandbox Gaming Metaverse

The Sandbox has announced that it has partnered with Skybound Entertainment to bring an authentic new The Walking Dead experience to The Sandbox open gaming metaverse. This means that fans will have access to a customisable The Walking Dead experience. Watch the teaser video here:. The Walking Dead in The...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Development Studio Riot Games Offers Free Beats For Streamers

When it comes to streaming, it wasn’t long ago that it was pretty much a free reign to anyone that wanted to use copyright music on their channels. There wasn’t much pushback over something like Spotify playing in the background to help give some kind of a chill or mood tone for viewers to listen in on. While most channels were not necessarily using the music as the main focal point to their stream, it was enough to sway some labels to go on the offense to streaming hosts like Twitch over their music being used.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are Now Free on the Epic Games Store

Another week, means yet another few free games to join the Epic Games Store roster! Last week, the team brought on both the 2D puzzler Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead alongside puzzle battler Ironcast, which offered plenty of critical thinking for those who appreciate those sorts of things. In all honesty. it’s for a very niche crowd, but for those who did try either game, I hope you ended up getting something out of it. This week though, the team is giving two very different experiences for players to get their hands on. Both Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are now free on the Epic Games Store, followed up next week by both Defense Grid: The Awakening and Verdun.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Top-down looter shooter Space Punks begins its paid-for early access journey exclusively on the Epic Games Store

Earlier this month we showcased Space Punks, a multiplayer top-down looter shooter from developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Jagex Partners. For those who’d rather not re-read that link, it’s an ARPG-like title that has players taking up several different characters to blow up enemies, hoover in loot, and experience what was described at the time as “a living, breathing, and ever-changing game world.” Now, players can put those claims to the proof and also maybe offer up some feedback as the game has arrived to early access as of yesterday, landing exclusively on the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

WWI shooter Verdun and Defense Grid: Awakening free on Epic Games Store next week

One thing that can always be said about the Epic Games Store is that it always has something new for you to play for free. This week, you can pick up a puzzle game from the creators of Myst along with a RTS made by former developers of the Civilization franchise. Next week will be just as good too, because the WWI shooter Verdun along with the tower defense game Defense Grid: Awakening will be free for you to grab from the Epic Games Store.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Obduction, among the free games on the Epic Games Store; how to download on pc

Epic Games Store offers its new batch of weekly free games. Obduction and Offworld Trading Company are the chosen couple to be available for the next 7 days. The participation of the first one stands out, the work of the creators of the popular Myst. You will have until July 22 at 17:00 CEST to redeem them in your account.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 38 GB Big Update Discovered on the Epic Games Store

The next Cyberpunk 2077 update promises to be quite big, according to a new discovery that has been shared online today. PricklyAssassin, who used the Epic Inspector tool to find this information, discovered a new 38.2 GB big update that will release in the next few weeks. The update has also been uploaded to Steam and GOG for testing.
Video GamesComicBook

Away: The Survival Series Adds PS5 Version

Away: The Survival Series was announced for the PlayStation 4 before other platforms were confirmed not long afterwards, and now, yet another version has been announced. The new game from developer Breaking Walls that lets players play as a sugar glider will also be coming to the PlayStation 5 now. This version of the game has been marketed as the “most immersive experience,” but we don’t yet know if it’ll utilize things like the DualSense as other games have in the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy