Epic Games Store Offering Free Walking Dead Game and More This Week
Every Thursday the Epic Games Store updates with at least one free game for users to snag, and this week there are actually two games available: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast! For those unfamiliar with how this works, the games will both be available through July 15th, when the next free offering goes live. Users only have to claim these games before next Thursday; once they've been claimed, they'll remain a part of the user's Epic Games Store library forever! The nice thing about this is it means that players can take their time and enjoy each title, with no need to rush.comicbook.com
