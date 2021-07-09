Epic Games Store Offering Free Walking Dead Game and More This Week

Xbox has confirmed some news that will surely disappoint fans of The Elder Scrolls looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Before Xbox acquired Bethesda, the latter announced The Elder Scrolls 6 back at E3 2018 alongside Starfield. The second of these two games is scheduled to release next year. Meanwhile, there's no word of when The Elder Scrolls 6 will release. In fact, we don't even know if it's going to be an Xbox Series X console exclusive. It doesn't look like it's going to come to PS5, but this hasn't been confirmed. And that sums up The Elder Scrolls 6. We know it exists, and that's about all we know.