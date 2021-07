For decades, game shows have been popular all over the world. There’s always been something about an intense competition that draws people in. Just when you think producers couldn’t possibly come up with another idea, another one seems to come out of the woodwork. That being said, there’s a new game show on the horizon that is poised to take over the summer/fall. Hosted by Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, Family Game Fight is set to be the ultimate family competition show, but of course, there will be an interesting twist. The series will premiere on August 8, 2021, at 10:30 pm EST on NBC. It will air directly after the Olympics. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Family Game Fight.