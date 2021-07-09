Cancel
Montanans divided over drawing political lines for new Congressional district

By TOM LUTEY tlutey@billingsgazette.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontanans remained sharply divided on how to draw political districts, with some suggesting that trying to do so fairly is an inappropriate criterion. Witnesses spoke before the state Districting and Apportionment Commission for nearly five hours Thursday, debating things like whether it made sense to assure state legislative districts were competitive, or that wherever possible communities not have to share a politician with neighboring counties.

