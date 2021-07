In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Kovu is a 3 1/2-year-old shepherd husky mix. He is very loyal to his favorite volunteers but is ready for his own family. He enjoys the outdoors and would make a a great walking and runner partner. He knows basic commands, is very smart and willing to learn more. Kovu is a strong boy but calm. He is very affectionate. He has a gorgeous white coat and a face that would melt your heart.