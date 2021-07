In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Delaware's State Senator from the the Sixth District, Ernie López announced that his current term will be his last. The Republican said, "It is with a great deal of thanks and humility to the people of the 6th District that I wish to announce, I will not be seeking re-election to a fourth term in the Delaware State Senate. It has been a tremendous honor to serve you and your families for the last decade and I look forward to continuing that dedicated service until the end of my current term on November 8, 2022."