Unidentified driver killed in single-vehicle accident south of Smithville

By David Seeley
Poteau Daily News & Sun
 11 days ago

An unidentified driver was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon south of Smithville. According to the report filled by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Gary Reasnor, at approximately 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, an unidentified driver who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet tracker southbound on U.S. 259 departed the roadway to the right six miles south of Smithville, then overcorrected and departed the roadway to the left and rolled 1.25 times.

