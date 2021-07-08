Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Islander Water Polo Year-End Awards ...

By Photo by Kel Casey
coronadonewsca.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslander Boys’ Water Polo Announces Year-End Awards. The Coronado Islanders Boys’ Water Polo Team recently held its end of season awards banquet following the conclusion of its COVID delayed season. In Head Coach Laszlo “Laci” Gyori’s first year at the helm, the Islanders finished the regular season with a 7-8 record and returned to the CIF Open Division Playoffs before falling to La Jolla High School in the quarter finals. The season was highlighted by a thrilling come from behind, 14-13 overtime win over Westview High School. In a testament to the continuing strength of the program, it should be noted that the Islanders losses all came at the hands of fellow Open Division foes.

www.coronadonewsca.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Water Polo#La Jolla High School#Islander Boys#Covid#Westview High School#Open Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy