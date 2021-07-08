Cancel
Coronado, CA

Rushing To Judgement

By a letter from Casey Tanaka
coronadonewsca.com
 13 days ago

One of the things I have my 11th and 12th grade students in US History and US Government watch each year is the episode of the John Adams HBO miniseries about the Boston Massacre. I show this episode because I want my students to see that our Founding Fathers were aware of the danger of the people and the public to jump to conclusions. Because of our occasional human tendency to make judgements based off of emotion more than fact, America’s earliest public servants tried to build safeguards into our systems that required facts and reason to help to counteract rushes to judgment.

www.coronadonewsca.com

