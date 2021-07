If you’ve watched Jeopardy! there’s a good chance that you’ve played along at home. Clues and answers come in at a quick pace. The rhythm of the show makes it hard to resist playing along. At the same time, it’s nice to nail a question when the contestants all get it wrong. It’s like a small personal win. After all, getting on the show isn’t an easy feat. Each contestant goes through a fairly lengthy selection process. That process starts with a test which very few pass. Then come the in-person interviews. Many people who make it to that second stage of the process never get to feel the weight of the buzzer in their hand. So, outwitting them, even from thousands of miles away, can feel great.